White House Is Keeping a ‘Shit List’

“According to multiple Trump administration officials speaking to the Daily Beast on the condition of anonymity to talk freely, the president is angry that his first big legislative push is crumbling before his eyes—and his chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon is advising him to take names and keep a hit list of Republicans who worked for Trumpcare’s defeat.”

Said one official: “Bannon has told the president to keep a shit list on this. He wants a running tally of the Republicans who want to sink this. Not sure if I’d call it an enemies list, per se, but I wouldn’t want to be on it.”

Jonathan Swan: “What leadership keenly understands is that the bottom falls out on a vote like this. It’s not like Trump will get a clear read on who is with him and who’s against. Members that are currently in the ‘yes’ column will not vote for a bill that is going down and will have the negative implications hung around their neck in the fall of 2018. If GOP leaders put the bill on the floor without the votes to win, it won’t lose by a handful, it will lose badly.”