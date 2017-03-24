GOP Leaders Not Confident In Votes for Health Bill

“House GOP leaders aren’t confident they have enough votes to pass their embattled health-care bill, according to a senior congressional aide, and are already considering what to do if the measure is blocked before a do-or-die vote hours away,” Bloomberg reports.

Speaker Paul Ryan was heading to the White House to brief President Trump ahead of the scheduled afternoon vote.

A source tells Politico the GOP leadership may pull the bill: “They’re getting farther from, not closer to, 215.”

Good point from Maggie Haberman: “Word of caution for all as details leak from White House – Trump loves misdirection, so do some aides. Narrative and reality may not match.”