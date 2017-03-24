Top Republican Deals Trumpcare a Potentially Fatal Blow

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ) said that he would vote against the GOP’s Obamacare replacement bill, the Huffington Post reports.

“Frelinghuysen’s opposition is significant not only because Republican leadership can only afford to lose 21 or 22 votes, but also because he is the chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. Committee chairpersons typically vote in line with the House leadership – and indeed set the party line and help pull recalcitrant members on board.”