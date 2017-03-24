Voters Oppose Most Trump Budget Cuts

A new Quinnipiac poll finds American voters oppose the spending cuts listed in President Trump’s proposed federal budget, including 70% to 25% against eliminating the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
By wide margins, however, American voters say other proposed cuts are a bad idea:
- 87% to 9% against cutting funding for medical research;
- 84% to 13% against cutting funding for new road and transit projects;
- 67% to 31% against cuts to scientific research on the environment and climate change;
- 83% to 14% against cutting funding for after school and summer school programs;
- 66% to 27% against eliminating the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities;
- 79% to 17% against eliminating the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.