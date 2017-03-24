Trump Will Get Regular Reports About His Businesses

Eric Trump told Forbes he will keep his father “abreast of the family business’ profits.”

Said Trump: “I am deadly serious about that exercise. I do not talk about the government with him, and he does not talk about the business with us. That’s kind of a steadfast pact we made, and it’s something that we honor.”

However, just two minutes later he admitted he would give his father reports “on the bottom line, profitability reports and stuff like that, but you know, that’s about it,” adding that the updates will be “probably quarterly.”