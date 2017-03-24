White House Preparing to Blame Ryan If Health Bill Fails

“Behind the scenes, the president’s aides are planning to blame Ryan if there is an embarrassing defeat on a bill that has been a Republican goal for more than seven years,” a senior administration official tells Bloomberg.

“Trump said Friday at the White House that Ryan shouldn’t lose his job if the bill goes down. But asked whether Trump, Ryan, or the Freedom Caucus chairman, North Carolina Republican Mark Meadows, would be most to blame if the bill fails, the administration official said Ryan. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss internal White House deliberations.”