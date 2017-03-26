Biden Says He Would Have Won

Former Vice President Joe Biden told Colgate University students that if he had run for president in 2016 he could have won, the Utica Observer-Dispatch reports.

Said Biden: “On a college campus I will never, never do anything other than answer the question completely unvarnished and straightforward. The answer is that I had planned on running for president. And although it would have been a very difficult primary, I think I could have won.”

Biden added that he had a lot of data collected and was fairly confident that as a Democratic party’s nominee, he could have won.