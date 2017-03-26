Trump Gave Merkel an Invoice

President Trump handed German chancellor Angela Merkel a bill — thought to be for more than £300bn — for money her country “owed” NATO for defending it when they met last week, the Times of London reports.

The bill — handed over during private talks in Washington — was described as “outrageous” by one German minister.

Said the minister: “The concept behind putting out such demands is to intimidate the other side, but the chancellor took it calmly and will not respond to such provocations.”