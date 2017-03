Connecticut state Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr. (D) is said by multiple sources to be strongly leaning toward a run for Connecticut governor in 2018, the Connecticut Post reports.

“A person close to Kennedy put the chances at ’90 percent’ that the health care lawyer and son of the late ‘liberal lion’ Edward M. Kennedy jumps into the race, capitalizing on his name recognition and a potential vacuum if fellow Democrat Dannel P. Malloy opts not to seek a third term as governor.”