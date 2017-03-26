Trump Mostly Angry with Freedom Caucus

Playbook: “Trump administration officials have told us that the president is increasingly frustrated with the conservative Freedom Caucus, led by North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.). They say the group did not negotiate in good faith — a claim the HFC vehemently denies. Here’s the problem for Trump: the Freedom Caucus has 30 or so members, which is more than enough to stop any and all of his legislative priorities. So, unless Trump moves to the left and starts working with Democrats, he cannot pass bills without the Freedom Caucus. Or, Trump — with the assistance of Hill leaders — can try to split the group apart on an issue-by-issue basis.”

Trump on Twitter this morning: “Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!”