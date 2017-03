The GOP’s Strategy for the 2018 Midterms

NRCC Chair Steve Stivers (R-OH) is mapping the House GOP’s 2018 midterm election battle, the Washington Examiner reports.

Explained Stivers: “I’ve devised a pretty simple strategy for the folks here for the 2018 election. It’s, and this is a technical term, raise a shit ton of money. No. 2, use that money to expand the playing field on the Democrats.”