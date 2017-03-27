Senate Committee Wants to Question Kushner

“Senate investigators plan to question Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and a close adviser, as part of their broad inquiry into ties between Trump associates and Russian officials or others linked to the Kremlin,” the New York Times reports.

“The White House Counsel’s Office was informed this month that the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, wanted to question Mr. Kushner about meetings he arranged with the Russian ambassador, Sergey I. Kislyak… The meetings included a previously unreported sit-down with the head of Russia’s state-owned development bank.”