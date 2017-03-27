Trump Will Package Tax Reform and Infrastructure

“The Trump administration is looking at driving tax reform and infrastructure concurrently,” Axios reports.

“It’s a major strategic shift – infrastructure was likely going to be parked until next year – and is only possible because of last week’s healthcare debacle.”

“President Trump feels burned by the ultra conservative House Freedom Caucus and is ready to deal with Democrats. Dangling infrastructure spending is an obvious way to buy the support of potentially dozens of Dems, meaning he wouldn’t have to bargain with the hardliners.”

For members: Trump Missed His Window for Bipartisan Action