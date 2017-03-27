Storm Builds Around Nunes After Secret Visit

“The storm around House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) intensified after it was revealed that he secretly visited the White House grounds the day before announcing incidental surveillance of President Trump’s transition team,” The Hill reports.

“Nunes struggled to provide an explanation for the unusual trip on Monday even as Democrats demanded that he step aside as leader of the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the U.S. presidential election.”

“The visit raised questions about whether the White House itself was the source of the mysterious intelligence that Nunes, but no one else on Capitol Hill, has seen.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking Democrat on the committee, called on Nunes to recuse himself.