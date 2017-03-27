Ryan Will Introduce Another Health Care Bill

House Speaker Paul Ryan told Republican donors “that he intends to continue pushing for an overhaul of the nation’s health-care system by working ‘on two tracks’ as he also pursues other elements of President Trump’s agenda,” the Washington Post reports.

Said Ryan: “We are going to keep getting at this thing.”

“Ryan did not disclose details of what the next iteration of health-care reform might look like, but he suggested that a plan was being developed in time to brief the donors at a retreat scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Florida.”