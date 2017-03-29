Ryan Wants to Avoid Fight Over Planned Parenthood

Speaker Paul Ryan said there was “a better way to eliminate federal spending on Planned Parenthood than attaching it to a must-pass measure next month to keep the government open,” Morning Consult reports.

“Rather than include a ‘defund Planned Parenthood’ provision on the upcoming bill to fund the federal government, the Wisconsin Republican said Republicans still plan to use their budget reconciliation framework to overhaul health care to stop federal money from flowing to the women’s health service provider.”

Said Ryan: “We think reconciliation is the tool because that gets it in law. That’s the way to go.”