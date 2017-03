Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) — “under criminal investigation by the Justice Department over alleged campaign violations — insists he did nothing wrong,” Politico reports.

“Hunter won’t say who is responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in campaign charges for personal expenses, but he says it wasn’t him and he’s broken no laws.”

Said Hunter: “I was not involved in any criminal action. Maybe I wasn’t attentive enough to my campaign. That’s not a crime.”