Centrist Group ‘Will Never’ Meet with Freedom Caucus

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) told The Hill that the centrist Tuesday Group affirmed at a meeting that they will not meet with the conservative Freedom Caucus to negotiate changes to an Obamacare replacement bill.

Said Collins: “I am not speaking for the White House, I’m not speaking for the Speaker, but I will speak for the Tuesday Group. We have never negotiated with the Freedom Caucus, there was never a meeting scheduled with the Freedom Caucus, we will never meet with the Freedom Caucus, because it’s not appropriate for a group of ad hoc members.”