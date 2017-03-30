Watch Out If Spicer Says Something Is ‘Phenomenal’

Politico: “The health care debacle, the travel ban setback, difficulties with Mexico, a slew of empty positions across the government — all are symptoms or causes of President Donald Trump’s rocky first few weeks in office. They also have another thing in common: White House press secretary Sean Spicer has used the word ‘phenomenal’ to describe them.”

“To be fair, Spicer has also deployed the term with more auspicious results — including the president’s ability to get his message out, to describe Terry Branstad’s prospects as ambassador to China and to discuss the Governors Ball. But there’s an unmistakable connection between his use of ‘phenomenal’ and issues that seem to be not going so hot for the White House.”