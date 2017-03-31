Trump’s Approval Continues to Suffer

Politico: “Over the past week, six pollsters have released surveys conducted after the failure of the GOP health care bill. And while some show a decline in Trump’s approval rating and others show little change, one thing remains consistent across all of the surveys — more Americans disapprove than approve of Trump. None of the polls show any improvement in perceptions of the president.”

“Trump’s latest approval ratings range between 38 percent and 46 percent. Fifty percent or more of respondents in each of the polls disapprove of his performance.”

The FiveThirtyEight average shows Trump’s approval rate at a dismal 54% to 41%.