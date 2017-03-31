Venezuela Plunged Into Crisis After Power Grab

“Venezuelans have been thrust into a new round of political turbulence after the government-stacked Supreme Court gutted congress of its last vestiges of power, drawing widespread condemnation from foreign governments and sparking protests in the capital,” the AP reports.

“Governments across Latin America condemned the power grab on Thursday and Friday, with the head of the Organization of American States likening it to a ‘self-inflicted coup’ by socialist President Nicolas Maduro’s ‘regime’ against the opposition-controlled congress.”