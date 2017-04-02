Kasich Moves Fuel 2020 Buzz

Gov. John Kasich (R) “insists he’s not looking at another White House run in 2020. His closest allies say the same,” Politico reports.

“But the prominent Trump adversary is publishing a book titled after a prominent 2016 speech he gave opposing Donald Trump: Two Paths: America Divided or United. Almost immediately after it’s released later this month, he plans to return to the early voting state of New Hampshire during his book tour.”

“Between that and a series of aggressive political moves embarked on by Kasich and his advisors, the whispers among Republican insiders about a possible primary challenge to the president won’t go away no matter how hard he tries to dismiss them.”