Trump Is Now Politically Isolated

Washington Post: “Weighed down by dismal approval ratings, the president has been unable to wrangle enough support in Congress to advance his agenda and is searching for outside support to defend him from attacks coming from all sides.”

“Ahead of his 100th day in office, which he will mark this month, Trump has struggled to build a governing coalition that matches the nontraditional alliance that put him in the Oval Office. And he has turned to making enemies of former partners among Republicans in Congress, even as Democrats keep him at arm’s length.”

Said former White House adviser David Gergen: “He seems both politically and personally isolated these days. He’s flailing because he doesn’t know where to find his natural allies.”

