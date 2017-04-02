Trump Suggests U.S. Will ‘Solve’ North Korea Problem

President Trump told the Financial Times that he will discuss the North Korea problem with the Chinese president at their upcoming summit.

Said Trump: “Yes, we will talk about North Korea. And China has great influence over North Korea. And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t. And if they do that will be very good for China, and if they don’t it won’t be good for anyone.”

He added: Well, if China is not going to solve North Korea, we will. That is all I am telling you.”