Evaluating the Forces Opposing Trump

FiveThirtyEight: “Here’s one way you can tell what will become a problem for the White House: How many groups line up against the administration on a particular issue turns out to be a relatively good, semi-empirical way to gauge the level of difficulty Trump is in. Trump’s initiatives face resistance from a number of constituencies. But when several of these blocs band together, they cause stories to explode, forcing the White House to respond and often to shift direction.”

Here are six of the most important blocs: the bureaucracy, the courts, Democrats in Congress, the public, the media and Republicans in congress.

“Presidents have always had to grapple with most of these blocs… But Trump’s team, unlike the Obama administration, has publicly announced its intention to take on the press and the federal bureaucracy — so those two groups have had a more adversarial relationship with Trump as compared to Obama. And Obama, unlike Trump, could generally rely on members of Congress from his own party to back him. There was not a ‘Never Obama’ wing of the Democratic Party. So one way to look at Trump’s challenges is to evaluate how many of these groups are mobilized against him on particular issues.”