Ex-Trump Adviser Met with Russian Spy

“A former campaign adviser for Donald Trump met with and passed documents to a Russian intelligence operative in New York City in 2013,” BuzzFeed reports.

“The adviser, Carter Page, met with a Russian intelligence operative named Victor Podobnyy, who was later charged by the US government alongside two others for acting as unregistered agents of a foreign government. The charges, filed in January 2015, came after federal investigators busted a Russian spy ring that was seeking information on US sanctions as well as efforts to develop alternative energy. Page is an energy consultant.”

ABC News: “Two years before joining the Trump campaign as a foreign policy adviser, Page was targeted for recruitment as an intelligence source by Russian spies promising favors for business opportunities in Russia, according to a sealed FBI complaint.”