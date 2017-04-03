Trump Praises Egypt’s Authoritarian Leader

“Ever since he seized power in a military takeover nearly four years ago, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has been barred from the White House. But President Trump made clear on Monday that the period of ostracism was over as he hosted Mr. Sisi and pledged unstinting support for the autocratic ruler,” the New York Times reports.

Said Trump: “We agree on so many things. I just want to let everybody know in case there was any doubt that we are very much behind President el-Sisi. He’s done a fantastic job in a very difficult situation. We are very much behind Egypt and the people of Egypt. The United States has, believe me, backing, and we have strong backing.”