Democrats Recruit Early for 2018

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee leaders “have already met with 255 potential candidates across 64 districts, convinced that the shifting political environment has opened new opportunities that they’ll chase in next year’s midterms,” Politico reports.
"A rough profile of their ideal candidate has started to emerge: veterans, preferably with small business experience too. They'd like as many of them to be women or people who've never run for office before — and having young children helps."