McConnell’s Huge Gamble Is About to Pay Off

“When Neil Gorsuch is confirmed to the Supreme Court this week, Mitch McConnell will clinch a place in history after pulling off one of the most audacious gambles in modern political history,” Politico reports.

“The immediate payoff to the Republican Party is enormous and indisputable, starting, of course, with another staunch conservative on the court who could remain there for decades. But Republicans also credit McConnell with saving the Senate majority and electing President Donald Trump, by giving traditional conservative voters a powerful motivator to turn out for a nominee they were less than enthused about.”

Wall Street Journal: “The likely rules change is causing consternation in both parties about the health of the Senate as an institution, but few members can see a way out of the current partisan showdown.”