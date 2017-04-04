Pence May Have Rescued Trumpcare

“White House officials, led by Vice President Pence, jump-started negotiations on a stalled health-care bill Monday, raising hopes that the closely watched legislation could pass the House as soon as this week,” the Washington Post reports.

Axios: “Pence’s meeting with the Freedom Caucus tonight didn’t win their votes for a new Trumpcare deal — yet. But Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows said they were intrigued enough to want to see new legislative text, which could come as soon as tomorrow.”

“If the deal comes together, Meadows said the hope is that the House would vote on the revised Trumpcare bill before leaving for recess.”