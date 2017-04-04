Ryan Is the Money Man

Speaker Paul Ryan “is distributing $1.2 million from his personal political accounts to roughly half the House Republican Conference today,” according to Playbook.

“Ryan has already transferred millions of dollars to the party’s re-election arm, but now the speaker is cutting checks directly to lawmakers’ campaign committees — a move that underscores his newfound brand as a top Republican money man. The donations are going to virtually every House Republican being targeted by Democrats, and conservatives and moderates alike. Members of the House found out about the Ryan largesse when Kevin Seifert, Ryan’s political director, emailed chiefs of staff, telling them a check was waiting at the RNC for pickup this morning.”

“This is important: Members of leadership usually either cut checks to the party committee, or directly to members. Ryan is doing both as he tries to keep the House in GOP hands in 2018.”