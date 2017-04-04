Ryan Tries to Reset Expectations on Health Plan Deal

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) “tried to tamp down expectations for a deal to repeal and replace Obamacare and declined to say whether the House would hold a vote by the end of the week,” The Hill reports.

Axios: “House Republican leaders are worried that a concession in the developing Trumpcare talks could make already anxious moderates run away from the bill. The proposal is to allow states to get rid of the ‘community rating’ provision that prevents insurers from charging higher rates to sick people.”

“Why it’s a problem: Most Republicans have been adamant that they’re going to keep covering people with pre-existing conditions (as has President Trump). It’s one of the most popular parts of Obamacare. But without the “community rating” provision, insurers could jack up the premiums for people with health problems — and make it so expensive that they lose coverage because they can’t afford it anymore.”