Cummings Calls Bannon a White Supremacist

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said morning that Martin Luther King, Jr. “would be very disappointed” by the political realities of 2017 and especially by the presence of Steve Bannon — who he described as a “white supremacist-type” — in the White House, Politico reports.

Said Cummings: “In a way he would be pleased to have seen the first African-American elected president, to have seen many doors opened for people like me and others who now have opportunities that would not have had them back then. But at the same time, when we see a guy like Bannon, who is, as far as I’m concerned, a white supremacist-type person, sitting in the White House — sitting in the White House — and I’m paying his salary, I think he would be very disappointed.”