Clinton Says Misogyny “Played a Role” in Her Defeat

Hillary Clinton said that misogyny “certainly played a role” in her bruising defeat to Donald Trump in last year’s presidential election, AFP reports.

Said Clinton: “I don’t know that there is one answer. Certainly misogyny played a role, I mean that just has to be admitted.”

She added: “I think in this election there was a very real struggle between what is viewed as change that is welcomed and exciting to so many Americans and change which is worrisome and threatening to so many others. And layer on the first woman president over that and I think some people, women included, had real problems.”