U.S. Strikes Syria Over Chemical Weapons

President Trump “said that the United States had carried out a missile strike in Syria in response to the Syrian government’s chemical weapons attack this week that killed more than 80 civilians,” the New York Times reports.

Said Trump: “Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the air base in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.”

Washington Post: “The operation, which the Trump administration authorized in retaliation for a chemical attack killing scores of civilians this week, dramatically expands U.S. military involvement in Syria and exposes the United States to heightened risk of direct confrontation with Russia and Iran, both backing Assad in his attempt to crush his opposition.”

Huffington Post: “It is not clear what ― if any ― legal authority Trump is claiming to strike the Assad regime.”