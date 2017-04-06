Exchange of the Day

From a New York Times interview:

TRUMP: Elijah Cummings was in my office and he said, “You will go down as one of the great presidents in the history of our country.” MAGGIE HABERMAN: Really. TRUMP: And then he went out and I watched him on television yesterday and I said, “Was that the same man?”

Washington Post: “There is precisely zero chance this is true. None. Zip. Nada. As journalists, we are trained to be circumspect — to always allow for the possibility of something we don’t know to be 100 percent true. It’s why journalists don’t accuse Trump of lying when he says things that are clearly untrue. But there is just no chance, unless Cummings’s whole political career is a lie and he’s a secret sleeper agent for Republicans who is really, really playing the long game after 20 years.”