Trumpcare Is Still Dead

David Nather: “Looks like Trumpcare isn’t going to make a pre-recess comeback after all. The White House would have loved to at least get a new health care agreement before the congressional recess, and a lot of Republicans would have liked it too. Instead, they’re going to head into the two-week break with nothing more than the knowledge that at least they didn’t murder each other.”

“The root of the problem: House Republicans, as a group, can’t reconcile their promise to cover people with pre-existing conditions — one of the most popular parts of Obamacare — with the fact that it makes individual health insurance more expensive. Conservatives think it’s OK to let states put all of the sick people in high-risk pools. The rest of the Republicans don’t. Hard to see how that changes after a two-week break.”