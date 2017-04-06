U.S. Considers Military Response In Syria

“Senior Defense Department officials are developing options for a military strike in response to the Syrian government’s chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians on Tuesday,” the New York Times reports.

“American intelligence has established with high confidence that a Syrian government aircraft carried out the attack… The development of new options is complicated by the presence of Russian military aircraft and personnel in Syria.”

Washington Post: “Some officials urged immediate action, warning against what one described as ‘paralysis through analysis.’ But others were concerned about second- and third-order effects, including the response of Russia, which also has installed sophisticated air-defense systems in Syria.”