Republicans Suddenly Worried About Kansas District

“The NRCC is pouring money into a last-minute TV ad buy in Kansas ahead of a Tuesday special election, seeking to pump up Republican enthusiasm and turnout in a district that President Trump carried by 27 percentage points just a few months ago,” Politico reports.

“The district has not been on the radar of most national groups and activists, which have focused on the upcoming special election in Georgia as a more competitive opportunity. But Kansas Republicans are fretting that Ron Estes’ (R) margin is closer than expected in his race against James Thompson (D).”

Wichita Eagle: “The money is being used to run an attack-ad blitz on Thompson in the closing days of the campaign.”