Trump at War

Rick Klein and Shushannah Walshe: “This was one of the loudest moments of the Trump presidency. But viewed another way, it may be one of the quietest. President Trump’s highest-profile foreign-policy critics inside his own party – John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio – have seldom offered stronger support for Trump. Democrats and some Republicans are calling for congressional authorization of the military action, but fewer are questioning the airstrikes themselves. European allies that have openly wondered about US leadership in the age of Trump are on board as well.”

“Among those who are upset? The Russians and Iranians. Trump finds himself on a patch of moral high ground, and he has demonstrated a clear break from Obama administration policy with his decisive action. This president has had few moments that offer this much opportunity, yet also this much peril.”