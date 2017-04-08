Bentley Adviser Sought DMV Closures in Black Counties

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley’s (R) former top advisor and secret paramour Rebekah Mason “led a politically-motivated effort in 2015 to close 31 driver’s license offices in mostly black counties, a move that embarrassed the state and was later reversed,” the Birmingham News reports.

“Mason’s role was highlighted in a 131-page report released Friday by the investigator leading impeachment efforts against Gov. Bentley, a report largely focused on the relationship between Mason and Bentley.”