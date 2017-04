Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said she was “skeptical” that Syrian leader Bashar Assad’s regime was behind this week’s chemical weapons attack in northern Syria, The Hill reports.

Said Gabbard: “There are a number of theories that are out there. There are a number of ways that you can point the finger.”

Asked if she would change her mind if the Pentagon would present her with hard evidence that Assad was behind the chemical attack, the lawmaker replied “no.”