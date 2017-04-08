The Book Behind Bannon’s Views

The New York Times says Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s favorite book is The Fourth Turning, a 1997 work by two amateur historians, Neil Howe and William Strauss, that “lays out a theory that American history unfurls in predictable, 80-year cycles of prosperity and catastrophe.”

The book’s warning: “History is seasonal, and winter is coming.”

“The basis of his worldview — which has been described as everything from Leninist to alt-right, an extremist fringe movement associated with white nationalism — is still shrouded in mystery and conjecture. But by his own telling, much of the foundation for his political beliefs can be found in the book, which predicts that America is hurtling toward a crisis on par with the American Revolution, the Civil War and the Great Depression.”