Meadows Hasn’t Quit on Health Care Bill

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) told USA Today he’s going to give Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) a new health care proposal that would preserve Obamacare’s requirement for health insurers to cover pre-existing conditions.

Meadows said that he talked to the members of his caucus on Monday night and the “general consensus was that they could support something that protects pre-existing conditions and allows for the waiver.” The group has not given an official endorsement of the plan.