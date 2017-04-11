Schumer Warns Trump Over Tax Reform

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) “is warning that President Trump needs to release his personal tax returns if he hopes to achieve comprehensive tax reform in the coming months,” the Washington Post reports.

Said Schumer: “It’s going to make tax reform much harder… So for his own good, he ought to make them public. And the big mystery is why he hasn’t.”

He added: “I think he just has an obligation to come clean. When you clean up the swamp, it’s not keeping things secret and applies to yourself.”