Why Republicans Are Panicking In Kansas

As voters head to the polls today for a special election in Kansas, an internal poll circulating among Republicans showed Ron Estes (R) up by only a single point as of last week, the Wichita Eagle reports.

First Read: “Estes should still be the favorite in this typically ruby-red district, but in a low-turnout election with a fired-up Democratic base and a demoralized Republican one, a close race or even a Thompson win is certainly possible. Even a single-digit loss for Democrats here would be a huge coup for the party, especially ahead of next week’s contest in in Georgia. One important note, though: The Republican enthusiasm gap in Kansas shouldn’t be interpreted as solely a Trump-related problem; GOP Gov. Sam Brownback’s dismal approval ratings in the state have been a significant factor weighing Estes down.”