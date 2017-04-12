Convicted Felon Mulls Run for Connecticut Governor

Bridgeport, CT Mayor Joseph Ganim (D), who is mulling a run for Connecticut governor in 2018, told the Hartford Courant “that he should receive public financing for a statewide political campaign as a matter of fundamental fairness.”

“As a felon who was convicted of crimes related to his public office, Ganim cannot qualify for public financing under state law if he runs for governor in 2018. In response, he has filed nine pages of legal arguments with the State Elections Enforcement Commission in an attempt to seek a waiver of the law.”