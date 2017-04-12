O’Malley Already Hitting the Early States

Former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley (D) has scheduled a trip to New Hampshire, where he might be laying the groundwork for a second presidential run, the Boston Globe reports.

“His April 23 visit to the Granite State marks his first trip there since the November general election. He will have multiple stops on that day, including events in Salem and Bedford… O’Malley has visited Iowa twice recently. Last week he held a town hall in South Carolina, which holds a primary soon after New Hampshire on the presidential nominating calendar.”