Iran’s Ahmadinejad to Run for President

Iran’s former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad “unexpectedly filed to run in the country’s May presidential election, contradicting a recommendation from the supreme leader to stay out of the race,” the AP reports.

“Ahmadinejad’s decision will upend an election many believed would be won by moderate President Hassan Rouhani, who negotiated the nuclear deal with world powers… Many hard-liners in Iran seek a tough-talking candidate to rally around who can stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump.”