Lugar Slams Trump Approach to Foreign Policy

Former Sen. Richard Lugar (R-IN), “who personifies the measured approach to U.S. foreign policy,” offered his first comprehensive critique of President Trump’s “forays into world affairs,” the Indianapolis Star reports.

“It wasn’t pretty.”

Lugar called Trump’s foreign policy goals “simplistic, prosaic and reactive,” according to prepared remarks. They are characteristic of “a selfish, inward-looking nation that is being motivated by fear, not a great superpower with capacity to shape global affairs.”